Johnny Depp reportedly working on Netflix horror film

Johnny Depp is back in the spotlight, and this time it’s tied to a project that’s still wrapped in a fair bit of mystery.

The actor was recently seen filming in Maidstone, a town in South East England’s Kent region, where a production setup had taken over a local store area, drawing attention from curious onlookers.

The presence of Johnny Depp on set, particularly in a low-key location like this, immediately sparked speculation about what exactly he’s working on.

According to local reports, Johnny Depp was involved in shooting what is believed to be a horror project, with whispers suggesting it could land on Netflix and possibly arrive later this year around October.

Nothing has been officially confirmed, but the timing and tone of the rumours have only added to the intrigue surrounding Depp’s return to acting in a major way.

There’s something notable about seeing Johnny Depp step into this kind of project again. After a relatively quiet stretch in terms of big-screen acting, his appearance on a working film set signals that he’s not just easing back in — he’s actively positioning himself for a comeback, and a horror film would be an interesting shift in tone for Depp.

At the same time, Depp is already attached to another project, with director Ti West’s Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol also on the horizon. That film, expected later this year, adds to the sense that Johnny Depp is stacking up roles and slowly re-establishing his presence in the industry.

His last on-screen performance came in 2023 with Jeanne du Barry, while in 2024 Johnny Depp stepped behind the camera to direct and produce Modì, Three Days on the Wing of Madness.

But it’s these newer developments that are drawing the most attention, especially as Depp appears to be moving into a new phase of his career, one project at a time.

For now, details remain scarce, but the sight of Johnny Depp back on set — working, filming, and stepping into new roles — feels like a clear sign that his return is no longer just speculation.