Johnny Depp celebrates win over Amber Heard at restaurant

Actor Johnny Depp spent over $62,000 (Rs12 million) at an Indian restaurant to celebrate his defamation case win against ex-wife Amber Heard.

A foreign news agency reported he had dinner with 20 friends including English musician Jeff Beck at Varanasi Restaurant in Birmingham, England. He also left a generous tip as well.

Varanasi Restaurant took to Instagram to share the pictures of his trip there.

“The most talked about person on the planet right now joined us for dinner last night !” the caption read. “We had the greatest of pleasure to be in the presence of Johnny Depp and Jeff Becks!

“What an amazing and humble experience. Only at Varanasi Restaurant !”

The Operations Director of the restaurant Mohammed Hussain said the security team of the Pirates of the Caribbean phoned them to ask about reservations.

“We had a call out of the blue on Sunday afternoon saying that Johnny Depp wanted to come to eat with a group of people,” he recalled. “Was shocked, and at first, I thought it might have been a joke.

“But then his security team arrived and checked out the restaurant, and we let them have the whole place because we were concerned that he might be bothered by other diners.”

He spoke highly of Johnny Depp said the actor hugged and took pictures with staff along with friends and family members of the restaurant bosses.

“He was very humble, and he stayed to talk and greet everyone. He met my three daughters and they made him give them a few one-liners from his movies. He did ‘you’re weird’ from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Hussain said.

It is pertinent to mention that a Virginia jury ruled that actor Amber Heard defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp in a widely watched six-week trial that featured explicit and graphic evidence and testimony detailing the former Hollywood couple’s soured relationship.

The jury also ruled in favour of Heard in some aspects of her counter-suit against Depp.

The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages from Heard. The panel awarded Heard $2 million in damages.

