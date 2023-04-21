Johnny Depp wanted to star in ‘Titanic’ remake after turning down the original

Do you know? The celebrated Hollywood star Johnny Depp could have been Jack Dawson in James Cameron’s romance epic ‘Titanic’.

What many might not know is that the ‘Pirates of The Caribbean’ star was also in the running with the likes of Tom Cruise, Macaulay Culkin, Ethan Hawke, and Brad Pitt to play the starring role in Cameron’s romance and disaster epic, which eventually went to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Reportedly, Depp’s reason to refuse the project was the 180-page script of ‘Titanic’ which he found too long. However, he did express his desire to star in the remake of the film.

In an interview, when Depp was asked about the remake filmed entirely in a bathtub, he replied, “That would be great, but Hollywood never takes risks anymore.”

‘Titanic’, carrying Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater respectively, sailed into theatres on December 19, 1997. The film went on to bag 11 Academy Awards out of the 14 nods, including ‘Best Picture’ and ‘Best Director’ for Cameron.

Moreover, ‘Titanic’ was also the highest-grossing film of all time until 2009, before Cameron’s another juggernaut ‘Avatar’ broke the record.

Speaking about turning down iconic roles, some of the other hit offerings that Johnny Depp refused were ‘The Matrix’, ‘Speed’ and ‘Point Break’ all of which eventually went to Keanu Reeves.

Furthermore, Depp could have also replaced John Travolta in ‘Face/Off’, but turned it down after realizing that the film is not about hockey.

