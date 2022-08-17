Johnny Depp to return to ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise?

Mads Mikkelsen, who replaced Hollywood star Johnny Depp in the third film of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series, hints at his return to the franchise.

‘Another Round’ actor who played dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’, excites fans with his latest teaser about the return of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star to the franchise, now that he is free from ‘domestic violence’ allegations levelled by ex-wife Amber Heard.

In a recent conversation with a foreign-based entertainment agency, Mikkelsen was asked to comment on fans who have been petitioning for the return of Depp as the dark wizard, to which he replied, “Obviously, well, now the course has changed — he won the suit (against Amber), the court (case) — so let’s see if he comes back.”

“He might,” Mikkelsen hinted.

He added, “His fans were very, very sweet, but they were also very stubborn. I didn’t interact too much with them, but I could understand why they had their hearts broken.”

Moreover, the actor hailed Depp for his portrayal of the character, adding that it was impossible for him to copy the veteran. “There’s there was no way I could just copy it because it’s so much him. It would be creative suicide,” said Mikkelsen.

“So, we had to come up with something else, something that was mine, and build a bridge between him and me.”

It is pertinent to mention that Johnny Depp had his cameo in the first film of the ‘Harry Potter’ spinoff series, ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ and starred in the subsequent ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ as well, however, was replaced in the last release in the wake of domestic abuse allegations by Heard.

Now that he has been ruled out in the battle, fans can expect him to return for two upcoming films which have been announced in the series.

