Johnny Depp unveils first trailer for dark ‘Ebenezer’ adaptation

Johnny Depp is stepping into the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in a darker reimagining of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. On Thursday, Paramount Pictures unveiled the first trailer for Ebenezer ahead of its November 13 theatrical release.

The teaser opens by introducing Depp as the “Master of Misfits” before cutting to his portrayal of Scrooge, who declares, “It’s good to be back.”

The footage offers a glimpse of the film’s star-studded cast, including Daisy Ridley as Emily Cratchit, Sam Claflin as Fred, Rupert Grint as Bob Cratchit, Andrea Riseborough as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Ian McKellen as Marley.

The trailer showcases Scrooge’s strained relationships with those around him, from a tense confrontation with Bob Cratchit to an emotional outburst directed at Marley. As scenes unfold, the tagline reads, “The name you know. The story you don’t,” signaling a fresh interpretation of Dickens’ beloved 1843 novella.

The teaser concludes with Depp delivering Scrooge’s iconic “Humbug!” after Fred wishes him a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Directed by Pearl and MaXXXine filmmaker Ti West, Ebenezer promises a darker and more psychological adaptation of the classic story, following the bitter miser’s journey toward redemption after being visited by supernatural spirits on Christmas Eve.

The film’s first official poster was released on Instagram on July 23, showing a snow-covered silhouette of Depp in Scrooge’s signature top hat.

Ebenezer arrives in theaters on November 13.