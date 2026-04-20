Johnny Depp: Will the actor return to Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Johnny Depp may return as Jack Sparrow in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean sequel, though it remains unclear when—or if—he will officially join the project. Following his high-profile defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard, the 62-year-old actor saw several major franchise roles, including those in Pirates and Fantastic Beasts, hang in the balance.

In 2022, a jury largely ruled in Depp’s favor following a multi-week trial centered on allegations of abuse. While Johnny Depp has maintained his innocence, his relationship with Disney became strained after the studio initially distanced itself from him following the allegations. Despite Johnny Depp famously testifying during the trial that he would not return to the franchise even for “$300 million and a million alpacas,” recent reports suggest the door may still be open.

While rumors previously circulated that Disney offered a massive $301 million payout and an official apology to secure his return, these reports remain unconfirmed. However, producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently expressed optimism regarding a potential collaboration for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, stating, “I would love to have him in the movie,” provided the script is right.