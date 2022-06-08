Johnny Depp’s TikTok debut gets a reaction from Amber Heard

Hollywood star Johnny Depp debuted on the video-sharing application TikTok after winning the blockbuster defamation battle against ex-wife Amber Heard last week.

The ‘Pirates of The Caribbean’ actor made his TikTok debut, Tuesday, with an acknowledgment post for his ‘treasured’ fans. He shared the short video – which was a set of various snippets featuring the loyal fans of the actor – on the photo and video sharing application yesterday with a thanking note.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters,” Depp addressed in the detailed caption. “We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together.”

“You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD,” he concluded.

Now, a spokesperson for his ex-wife, Amber Heard has reacted to the note by Johnny. “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward,” said her rep. “The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is … be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

It is pertinent to mention that the ‘Aquaman’ actor took to her Instagram handle earlier to share her disappointment over the verdict by the jurors of the Virginia court. “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband,” she stated.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback,” she added. “It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

“I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK.”

“I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly.”

For those unversed, a US jury ruled the defamation battle in favor of Depp earlier this week. The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages from Amber Heard at the end of the six-week trial, whereas, the panel announced $2 million for Heard in damages.

