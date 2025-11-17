Johnson Wen: Man Who Rushed Ariana Grande Gets Jail

Johnson Wen, an Australian man who stormed the red carpet and grabbed Ariana Grande at the Wicked premiere in Singapore, has been sentenced to nine days in jail for causing a public nuisance.

According to multiple reports, including the Daily Mail and Singaporean media, 29-year-old Johnson Wen Shi (known online as “Pyjama Man”) jumped over a barricade during the event on November 13, 2025, rushed toward Ariana Grande, wrapped his arm around her waist, and jumped excitedly while shouting.

Co-star Cynthia Erivo immediately stepped in, physically pushing him away and shielding Grande until security intervened and removed him.Wenjian Shi pleaded guilty in a Singapore court on November 17, 2025, to one charge of causing a public nuisance.

The judge described his actions as “attention-seeking behavior” and sentenced him to nine days’ imprisonment.

Johnson Wen has a documented history of disrupting high-profile events, including previous incidents at Taylor Swift concerts and other red-carpet appearances, often while wearing distinctive striped pyjamas—earning him the nickname “Pyjama Man” on social media and his own blog.

Following the incident, Ariana Grande posted a message on Instagram thanking her Singapore fans, writing: “Thank you, Singapore … we love you,” without directly referencing the disruption.

Earlier this month, actress expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to reconnect with her acting roots in her role as Glinda, the beloved pink-clad good witch in Wicked.

In her recent interview, during a Q&A session with Variety, the Grammy winner became emotional while reflecting on her charming, witty character.

“I felt a significant disconnect from my craft for a while”, Grande emotionally shared. She further elaborated, “But stepping back into it, it made me feel safe again, allowing me to fall in love with creating. It was as if I was finally being seen for the first time”.

Grande also commented that she is excited and she is impatient for fans to watch the second sequel of Wicked, as it offers a more complex portrayal of Glinda.