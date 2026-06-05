MUZAFFARABAD: The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has announced a strike and long march on June 9, amid ongoing tensions over its demands and negotiations with the government, ARY News reported

According to officials, despite what they described as serious efforts by the government to engage in dialogue, the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has maintained its protest call and adopted what authorities termed a rigid stance.

Government sources alleged that the committee is attempting to pressure the administration through street protests under the pretext of public issues, questioning the intent behind what they described as disruptive political activity.

While reiterating that peaceful protest is a democratic right, officials stressed that blocking roads and disrupting public life would not be permitted. They said all political stakeholders in AJK, including opposition parties, appear aligned against the politics of agitation.

Authorities further said that the resolutions of the All Parties Conference, later endorsed by the Azad Kashmir Assembly, reflect a broader democratic consensus. They warned that any attempt to disturb law and order would be dealt with strictly under the law.

Officials also said that disrupting the electoral process on June 9 would not serve public interests but would instead undermine democratic procedures. They urged citizens to place trust in voting, dialogue, and constitutional means rather than pressure-based politics by Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

The government maintained that it has kept channels of negotiation open, but accused the JAAC of opting for confrontation instead of constructive engagement.

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