JoJo Siwa gives major health update amid hospitalization with burst ovarian cyst

JoJo Siwa has given fans a major update after a frightening medical emergency that left her in “excruciating” pain and needing immediate hospital care.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, December 2, the 22-year-old singer shared how she is doing, revealing she’d had “an eventful weekend.”

Expressing her gratitude, the Karma singer wrote, “I’m happy to say I’m doing a bit better, I’m not in the clear yet, but feeling better and doing well! I had a bit of a scare with a fever the night after I went to the hospital, but slept and woke up fever free and have been since!”

The Karma singer went on to share that she is “resting when I can and drinking lots and lots of electrolytes! Keeping it pushing! Thank you for checking in on me and sending messages it’s been a beautiful circle of love and support that has helped me heal!”

Despite dealing with the painful aftermath of a burst ovarian cyst, JoJo Siwa shared that she still managed to spend the week visiting dance studios across the United States.

At each stop, she taught choreography for her new Christmas song, Message to the World (Little Drummer Girl).

JoJo Siwa also shared a carousel of photos of herself in the hospital and being loaded into an ambulance.

The post also featured her snaps from her Mall of America performance on Friday, November 28, which took place hours after her hospital dash.