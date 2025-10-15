JoJo Siwa wraps up Infinity Heart Tour with ‘incredibly emotional’ message to fans

JoJo Siwa is bidding farewell to Infinity Heart Tour!

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, October 15, the Celebrity Big Brother UK alum penned a lengthy note for her fans ahead of her final show in Poland.

Sharing glitzy glimpses from her tour, JoJo Siwa penned, “I’ll definitely have a lot more to say once I’ve gathered some thoughts, but tonight is the final show on the Infinity Heart Tour and I am incredibly emotional.”

She went on to gush, “The amount of work that has gone into creating the show from choreographing it myself to all the creative direction to actually executing it on stage, the show represents who I want to be as a person and the artist that I wanna be in this lifetime, and it’s translated so well to the crowd and hearing your reviews that have been so positive, it just makes me flood with happiness and gratitude.”

Siwa further extended a heartfelt gratitude to all the fans who attended her shows and supported her online.

“Means so very much. More to come later, but I must go get ready now for our final show in Warsaw Poland!!:),” she added.

JoJo Siwa kicked off her tour in Dublin, Ireland, on September 29 and will conclude in Proxima, Warsaw on October 15.