JoJo Siwa kicks a woman out of her Glasgow concert

Young starlet JoJo Siwa kicked a fan out of her recent concert in Glasgow, Scotland, over her choice of hoodie for the show.

Currently on her European Infinity Heart Tour, singer-dancer JoJo Siwa, 22, recently called out a female concertgoer at her Glasgow show, from the stage, apparently for her choice of clothing for the concert, as can be seen in the viral videos.

“You wanna see what happens when you do something like this?” Siwa can be seen asking in the video, as she holds up a purple sweatshirt of the fan, which has a drawing of an egg taped to it. “You’re not going to come to my concert and bring a hoodie, making fun of me. No way. No way, man.”

“Thank you for coming, [I] appreciate it! But we only got room for infinity hearts in here,” she added and asked the event’s security to escort her out of the crowd. “Get them out of here. No, I’m serious. Now.”

“Not in my house, baby. We got no room for that. We got no room for that,” the ‘Big Brother’ alum emphasised, as the crowd erupted in cheers and applause.

While Siwa’s side of the story is yet to be known, as to what went wrong with the fan’s outfit, the woman in question, identified as Anjali, has now come forward to talk about the incident.

“Me and my best friend were really looking forward to seeing JoJo originally as a joke, but then she started really growing on us, and I was genuinely really looking forward to seeing her since she seems pretty cool,” she noted in the caption of the TikTok video, where Anjali explained, “We didn’t look at the backstory behind it or know it would be a trigger for her, else we absolutely would not have done that.”

“None of it was with malicious intent,” she insisted about the idea, which was seemingly to make fun of Siwa’s hairline.