JoJo Siwa rings in new year with new name and big plans

JoJo Siwa is stepping into 2026 with a fresh identity and hints of an exciting new chapter!

The 22-year-old singer, dancer and social media star sparked conversation on New Year’s Eve after fans noticed a change on her TikTok profile, where she updated her name to Joelle Siwa.

The move quickly caught the attention of her 46 million followers, with many taking to social media to discuss the apparent rebrand.

Adding to the buzz, fans pointed out that Siwa’s boyfriend, Love Island star Chris Hughes, has also referred to her as Joelle in a since-expired Instagram story.

In addition to new name, JoJo Siwa also teased some potential upcoming projects her final TikTok before 2026.

In the video, she lip-synced to her 2016 hit Boomerang while on-screen text asked, “Any plans for 2026?”

“What a year it is ahead,” she wrote in the caption, suggesting that new projects may already be in the works.

The comment section quickly filled with reactions from fans, many of whom praised the name change and expressed excitement for what lies ahead.

“The name change. perfect for 2026! Happy New Year” one wrote.

While another added, “Joelle feels so authentic, wishing you every happiness in 2026.”

Several longtime followers also clarified that Joelle is Siwa’s given name, with JoJo having been a longtime nickname used throughout her career.