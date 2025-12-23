JoJo Siwa throws football-themed party for Chris Hughes’ 33rd birthday

JoJo Siwa pulled out all the stops to celebrate her boyfriend Chris Hughes’ 33rd birthday!

The 22-yera-old singer threw a football-themed party for the Love Island star at her home in the United States and also shared a gushing tribute that delighted fans.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, she marked the joyous occasion by posting a series of photos and videos from the celebration.

Chris, who was dressed in his golf attire, was seen smiling as he blew out the candles on a large Sunderland F.C.-themed cake, surrounded by football decorations, streamers, and red balloons.

The couple – who met on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year – looked happier than as they beamed with delight.

“This day 33 years ago was a good good day… the day my favorite person was born. Happy birthday to my love,” JoJo Siwa wrote in the caption.

She continued, “I couldn’t imagine a life without you in it anymore, you are the best friend, son, brother, and boyfriend. You make my life better each day that passes. Everyone who knows you is a lucky one.”

“Love you lots and lots more than tater tots,” the singer added.