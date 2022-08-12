‘Joker’ sequel to get three times more budget than original – Reports

DC has greenlit a massive budget for ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ – Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starrer sequel to the 2019 psychological thriller.

As per the reports from foreign-based media agencies, despite the recent tax write-down, the studio has set out a hefty budget for the ‘Joker’ sequel, as much as three times the Oscar-winning original.

According to details, Joaquin Phoenix, who will reprise the role of the world’s best-known comic book villain in the musical sequel of ‘Joker‘, will get a staggering $20 million for the anticipated project, while the director Todd Phillips (who has also co-written the script) is said to receive the same amount as well.

Moreover, reports suggest that pop star Lady Gaga who will play Harley Quinn – the co-conspirator to the titular Joker – will be handed over a $10 million payday.

These numbers combined with the cost of complicated musical sequences will peak the budget to a hefty $150 million tag. This budget is rather surprising with the recent troubles of the studio, which resulted in the bad fate of the much-awaited ‘Batgirl’ movie.

‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ is set for release in theatres on October 4, 2024.

‘Folie à deux’ is a rare psychiatric syndrome also known as shared psychosis, likely hinting at the traditionally co-dependent relationship between Joker and Harley Quinn.

