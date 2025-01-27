WATCH: Jomel Warrican imitates Sajid’s celebration in second Test

West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican was on song as he dismantled the Pakistan batting lineup with his match-winning fifer in the second PAK v WI Test.

The left-arm spinner finished the second game with 9/70 to help West Indies win a Test on Pakistan soil after 34 years.

With a victory in the final game, the tourists also levelled the two-match PAK v WI Test series 1-1.

Jomel Warrican also played an essential role in helping his team post 163-run total in their first inning as he scored 36 runs.

In Pakistan’s first inning, the left-armer took four wickets to help West Indies bundled out Pakistan for 154 in their first inning.

Read more: WATCH: Sajid Khan channels John Cena in second WI Test

During West Indies’ second inning, Warrican was involved in a funny banter with Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan.

The incident took place on Day 2 when Sajid Khan bowled a slower and fuller delivery to Warrican who attempted a big shot.

However, he completely missed the line of the ball which spun sharply and went past his stumps.

As Jomel Warrican was completely beaten by the spinning delivery, Sajid Khan made WWE superstar John Cena’s ‘you can’t see me’ gesture to Warrican.

The West Indies spinner did not hesitate to return the favour when he castled Khan on Day 3 of the second PAK v WI Test.

The Pakistan spinner was the last batter to fall to Warrican who celebrated by imitating his ‘you can’t see me’ gesture and the famous ‘thigh five’ celebration.

It is to be noted here that West Indies won the second game by 120 runs after bowling out Pakistan for 133 as they were chasing a target of 254 in the second inning.