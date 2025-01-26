WATCH: Sajid Khan channels John Cena in second WI Test

Pakistan off-spinner Sajid Khan left a smile on West Indies’ Jomel Warrican with his recreation of WWE superstar John Cena’s famous move during the second PAK v WI Test in Multan.

Day 2 of the second and final Test saw West Indies posting 244 in their second inning after bowling out the hosts for 154 in their first inning.

Sajid Khan once again joined forces with spinner Noman Ali to put Pakistan in a commanding position in the PAK v WI game.

During the visitors’ second inning, the right-arm spinner came up with a surprising gesture that left his teammates and West Indies’ Jomel Warrican smiling.

The incident took place on the final ball of the 59th over when Sajid Khan bowled a slower and fuller delivery to Warrican.

The West Indies’ batter went after him to attempt a big shot, however, he completely missed the line of the ball which spun sharply and went past his stumps.

As Jomel Warrican was completely beaten by the spinning delivery, Sajid Khan approached the batter and made WWE superstar John Cena’s ‘you can’t see me’ gesture to Warrican.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of the incident on Instagram, showing Khan imitating John Cena after beating the West Indies batter.

“Sajid Khan to Warrican,” the PCB wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s chase of 254 in the second PAK v WI game was off to a disastrous start as their top order stumbled on a turning wicket.

The hosts lost four quick wickets with 76 on the scoreboard as they needed 178 to win the game.

Saud Shakeel (13)* and nightwatchman Kashif Ali (1)* will resume Pakistan’s second inning on Day 3.