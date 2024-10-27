Sajid Khan comes up with hilarious response on ‘intimidating’ look – WATCH

Pakistan off-spinner Sajid Khan opened up on his fiery celebrations and ‘intimidating’ looks during the PAK v ENG Tests.

Khan was named the Player of the series after Pakistan defeated England by 2-1 in the Test series a day earlier.

Sajid Khan finished as the second-highest wicket-taker of the PAK v ENG Test series with 19 wickets at an average of 21.10 and an economy of 4.42.

He also played a pivotal role in the batting order and scored 72 runs from three innings with the highest score of an unbeaten 48.

Apart from his supreme form, the highlight of his outing was the thigh-five celebration which soon went viral.

Following the conclusion of the Test series, Khan was asked why he would scare the English batters with his ‘scary’ look.

The spinner came up with a hilarious response to the question, leading to laughter all around the room.

“I didn’t scare anyone, but you people keep saying this. God has given me such a look that even if I laugh, people get scared,” Sajid Khan said during the post-match press conference after Pakistan won the third PAK v ENG Test in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan thrashed England by nine wickets in the third Test in Rawalpindi to seal the series after spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan dismissed the visitors for 112.

Noman and Sajid knocked over all 10 England wickets to dismiss the visitors for 112 before Pakistan raced to victory in Rawalpindi before lunch on day three of the third Test.

Pakistan brought major changes to the Test squad after losing the opening game by an inning and 47 runs.

Three frontline players including batter Babar Azam and the pace duo of Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi were rested while Sajid Khan and Noman Ali were brought into the squad.

The spin duo claimed 39 of the 40 English wickets in the last two PAK v ENG tests, apart from producing useful cameos with the bat.