Jon B. shares memories of collaboration with Michael Jackson

Jon B remembered the time he worked with Pop star Michael Jackson. He revealed the details during an interview.

Jon B looked back on his career in an interview with People magazine while promoting his Still Got Love Spring/Summer Tour. He further mentioned, “I remixed the song ‘You Are Not Alone’ for Michael Jackson”. He continued with his tribute and noted, “And it was an official remix. It wasn’t like I just did it on the side. They asked me to do it, and I was honored”.

He further added, “At one point, I was managed by the same management company as Michael Jackson when I first started in my career”.

Someone to Love further told the publication that while he has not yet seen the biopic of Michael, he does have fond memories of their time in the studio together. Jon B noted, “It’s an incredible honor”. The singer further stated that he worked “in the same room” with the late pop star, “really collaborating, not over the phone or via text message or something like that.”

“That’s really my name of the game as far as using the opportunity that I have as an artist to live out my dreams. The first thing for me was, all right, I’m gonna work with all my favorite people, you know?” Jon B added.