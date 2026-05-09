Jon B shares never-before-heard story about Michael Jackson

Jon B has shared a memorable chapter from his early professional journey, reflecting on his time working with the late “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson.

The 51-year-old musician spoke about his connection to Jackson during a recent conversation with People magazine while promoting his Still Got Love Spring/Summer Tour. He revealed, “I remixed the song ‘You Are Not Alone’ for Michael Jackson.”

Jon B emphasized the significance of the project, adding, “It was an official remix; it wasn’t like I just did it on the side. They asked me to do it, and I was honored.” He further disclosed that at the start of his career, he was represented by the same management company as Jackson.

Reflecting on their personal interactions, he confessed, “I’ve not yet seen the biopic of Michael, but I do have fond memories of our time in the studio together. It’s an incredible honor. I worked in the same room with him, really collaborating—not over the phone or via text message.”

This look back at his legacy comes as Jon B continues to promote new music. His latest project, Waiting on You, was released in March 2025 and features guest appearances from Tank, Rick Ross, Donell Jones, and Alex Isley.

In the meantime, his next show is scheduled for May 10 at the Morongo Casino in Palm Springs, California, with several international tour dates also planned.