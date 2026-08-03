Jon Bernthal reveals family sacrifice behind 'The Punisher' role

The actor Jon Bernthal, who portrays Frank Castle (also known as The Punisher), revealed that he made the decision to distance himself from his wife and children while filming the show. Based on the Marvel character portrayed masterfully by Bernthal, The Punisher is a standalone series.

The actor had to step outside of his comfort zone to play the brutal role of Frank Castle. He did not want his relationship with his family to be impacted by the shadow of the character, so he distanced himself from his wife, Erin Angle, and their children.

During an interview with Howard Stern, Jon stated, “I isolate myself. I do talk to my wife—she’s sort of the only person that I talk to… I just wouldn’t feel right about being out and about going to restaurants and bars and then showing up and playing this guy who lost.”

Speaking about his children, the 49-year-old actor said, “I wouldn’t want to be that guy around them… It’s just getting harder and harder to be away from them. I love them with every fiber of my body.” He further added, “I got diapers to buy, man. These kids are expensive. And if I’m gonna do it—if I’m gonna be away from them—I’m gonna do it right.”

Jon Bernthal reprises his role as The Punisher in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.