Jon Bon Jovi abruptly ends New York concert due to health issues

Jon Bon Jovi cut his Madison Square Garden concert short on Thursday night after revealing he had been battling a sinus infection, bringing the sold-out performance to an unexpected end after about 90 minutes.

The 64-year-old rocker addressed the crowd before leaving the stage, reassuring fans that the show would be rescheduled.

“Don’t throw away your ticket stubs. I’m going to figure something out, okay? Just hang onto it. I’m going to figure out how to reschedule,” Bon Jovi told the audience. “I’m gonna have to cool it for a night. I feel great, I’ll see you again soon. Bye-bye.”

A representative for Bon Jovi later confirmed that the singer’s sinus infection prompted the early conclusion of the concert.

“Jon Bon Jovi spoke from stage and told fans he has been battling a sinus infection which led to the show’s early ending,” the spokesperson said. “As part of the Bon Jovi residency at Madison Square Garden, Jon has said numerous times that it has been a joy to return to live shows for the band. Updated information will be available shortly.”

Before ending the performance, Bon Jovi welcomed Train frontman Pat Monahan to the stage for a rendition of the band’s 1986 anthem “Livin’ on a Prayer,” one of the night’s standout moments.

The concert was the eighth of nine sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden, marking Bon Jovi’s return to the iconic New York venue following his recovery from vocal cord surgery.