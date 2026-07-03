Jon Pardi and Wife Summer Pardi announce split

LOS ANGELES: Country music singer Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer Pardi, have announced the end of their marriage.

The couple shared the news in a joint statement posted on Instagram, informing fans of their separation and requesting privacy as they navigate the difficult period.

Jon and Summer Pardi, who married in 2020, frequently shared moments from their married life on social media, making the announcement a surprise for many fans.

Just days before revealing their split, Jon had posted black-and-white photos of Summer while teasing new music, giving no indication that the couple was heading for divorce.

In their statement, the pair expressed gratitude for the years they spent together but did not disclose the reason behind their decision to part ways.

Jon Pardi is one of country music’s best-known artists, with hit songs including Dirt on My Boots and Heartache Medication. His latest studio album, Mr. Saturday Night, was released in 2022, and he is currently working on new music.