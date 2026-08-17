Jonas Brothers announce Las Vegas return with 3-night Dolby Live residency

Get ready, Las Vegas! The Jonas Brothers are making their way back to Sin City this fall for another performance series.

Following a triumphant five-night concert series at Dolby Live, located within Park MGM, in June, brothers Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas have added an additional residency of three nights on Nov. 10, 11 and 12, 2026. The band has stated that each night will consist of a “unique set list”.

Tickets and Presale Information

General public tickets to see the Jonas Brothers in Las Vegas will be available on Tuesday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. PT on JonasBrothers.com.

There is opportunity for tickets to be purchased at an earlier time through four various presale windows. JoBros fan club members and Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase tickets early, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. PT through citientertainment.com, while MGM Rewards members, Live Nation members and Ticketmaster customers can buy tickets during their presale window beginning on Sunday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. PT.

What to anticipate in Las Vegas

The Vegas dates occur as the Jonas Brothers venture into their earlier eras. Recently, they’ve started performing “The Burning Up Tour. All Over Again” in celebration of their 2008 album, “A Little Bit Longer,” with a multi-night concert series at Madison Square Garden in August.

The group is also reportedly working on an upcoming new album. A release date has not yet been confirmed.

The Venue: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas

When: November 10-12, 2026