Jonas Brothers playfully engage One Direction fans during hometown tour

The Jonas Brothers are well aware of their reputation for reviving iconic bands, a fact they cleverly leveraged to engage “One Direction” fans during their ongoing Jonas 20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour.

The trio, consisting of Nick, Joe and Kevin, has been making headlines for their surprise guest appearances, including performances with Demi Lovato and a reunion of Fifth Harmony. These unexpected collaborations have reignited the nostalgia for One Direction among their dedicated fanbase.

In a recent announcement, Nick playfully hinted at a surprise, asking the audience if the Jonas Brothers would perform “the best song ever”. Joe quickly interrupted with a teasing response, leading to a performance of the popular track “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

Since “Best Song Ever” is a well-known hit from One Direction, fans took to the comments to express their disappointment at the misdirection. One user wrote, “Best song ever’, yeah my stomach dropped”, while another commented, “For a hot second, I thought you were gonna bring out One Direction”. The third one added, “DON’T YOU DARE SAY THE BEST SONG EVER BC I LITERALLY THINK OF ONE DIRECTION”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers)

Interestingly, Kevin Jonas is the only member of the trio who doesn’t sing, but fans continue to support his rare attempts at vocal performance.