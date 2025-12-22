Jonas Brothers, Priyanka Chopra groove to Bollywood lyrics

The pop band The Jonas Brothers is slowly growing their obsession with Bollywood songs.

In Nick’s Instagram post, after hyping to War 2 and Dhurandhar songs, showed, Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas grooved to Zeenat Aman’s classic song, Aap Jaisa Koi, as a pre-show tribute to the icon.

The video also included Priyanka Chopra joining in and throwing some sassy moves to the peppy number. It began with Nick taking centre stage before Kevin and Joe Jonas stepped in to join him.

As the brothers moved in sync to the upbeat track, Priyanka joined the fun, bringing her signature “desi girl” flair to the moment. The group appears to be thoroughly enjoying themselves as they unwind to the cheerful song. Nick captioned the video, “Tonight’s pre-show hype song. @thezeenataman icon”.

Lately, Nick has been obsessed with sharing a new pre-show hype song every day, posting them as Instagram reels like his own mini series of Bollywood hype songs.

Six days before this post, the global singing sensation shared a video hyping Aavan Jaavan from the film War 2, captioned, “What a jam”. Hrithik Roshan replied in the comments, “I agree”.

A few days later, the brothers were seen swaying to “Shararat” from Dhurandhar, captioned, “New pre-show hype song unlocked”.

Ranveer Singh, thrilled by their moves, added a comment, “Hahahahahaah JIJUUUU JAAANE DEEEEEE”.