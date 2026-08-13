Jonas Brothers set to perform at first-ever NFL game in Australia

The Jonas Brothers are set to bring their biggest hits to Australia as they headline the halftime show at the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Melbourne.

The NFL announced on Wednesday, August 12, that Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas will perform during the historic matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, September 11.

“We couldn’t be more excited to perform at halftime during the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Australia,” the Jonas Brothers said in a statement. “Playing at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of such passionate Australian fans is an incredible honor.”

The trio added that they were looking forward to being part of the historic occasion and celebrating with fans inside the stadium and those watching around the world.

Tim Tubito, the NFL’s senior director of global game presentation and entertainment, described bringing the league’s regular-season action to Australia as a landmark moment.

“The Jonas Brothers are global entertainers whose music connects across generations, making them the ideal artists to help us celebrate this historic game in Melbourne,” Tubito said.

Details about the halftime performance have not yet been revealed, but fans could expect the trio to perform some of their best-known songs, including “Burnin’ Up” and “Sucker.”

The performance comes during a busy period for the Jonas Brothers. Their latest album, Greetings from Your Hometown, was released in August 2025, while the group is also preparing to return to their Burnin’ Up Tour with three shows at Madison Square Garden in New York on August 20, 21 and 22.

The brothers are also returning to their fictional band Connect 3 for Camp Rock 3, which premieres August 13 on Disney Channel and will begin streaming on Disney+ the following day.