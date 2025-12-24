Jonas Brothers wrap 20th anniversary tour with star-studded finale

The Jonas Brothers have brought their milestone 20th anniversary tour to an emotional close in Brooklyn after 74 shows across North America.

On Monday, December 22, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas hit the stage at Barclays Center for a star-filled final night of JONAS20:Greetings From Your Hometown Tour.

The trio kicked off their tour at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in August where they were joined by special guests Dean Lewis, Switchfoot, Jesse McCartney and Demi Lovato.

During the tour, the band welcomed dozens of artists to join them at stops around the country and Monday night’s show was no different.

The evening featured a rotating lineup of special guests. JoJo was the first to join the brothers on stage, making her second appearance on the tour after performing with them at Fenway Park earlier this year. Japanese musician Yoshiki, Norah Jones and Sombr also mesmerized the crowd.

The trio concluded the show with a performance of Please Be Mine, the first song they ever wrote together.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas were then joined by their parents, Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr., along with younger brother Franklin, for When You Look Me in the Eyes, a song they co-wrote with their father early in their career.

“Tonight, we wrap up the U.S. leg of the 20th anniversary tour…the journey has just begun. And every year that we get to continue to be in front of you, singing these songs and telling these stories, is a gift to us. So, thank you.” Nick told the roaring crowd.