Jonathan Andic steps down as vice chair of Mango
- By Sher Muhammad -
- May 26, 2026
MADRID – Jonathan Andic, son of Mango founder Isak Andic, said on Tuesday he was stepping down temporarily as the fashion group’s vice chair after being named a suspect in a probe into his father’s death, while strongly asserting his innocence.
“A public narrative has been constructed that is one-sided, taken out of context and distorted, and which has created a perception of guilt that bears no relation to reality. I know that dismantling it will require time, effort and intense dedication,” Andic said in an open letter.
A Spanish court last week named Andic as a suspect in the death of his father, who died in December 2024 after falling more than 100 metres (330 feet) from a cliff while the two were hiking together in the mountains outside Barcelona.
The judge’s writ said there was sufficient evidence to suggest the death may not have been accidental and that Jonathan Andic “played an active and premeditated role”.
Jonathan Andic was named executive vice president of Mango’s holding company in January 2025, around six weeks after Isak Andic’s death.
Members of Mango’s board issued a statement on Tuesday in support of Jonathan Andic and expressed their “full confidence that the legal proceedings will be resolved favourably and trust that this will happen as swiftly as possible”.
The judge’s writ said the father and son’s relationship had deteriorated due to Jonathan Andic’s obsession with money and that his WhatsApp messages had expressed “feelings of hatred, resentment and thoughts of death, and blaming his father for his situation”.
In his letter, Jonathan, 45, disputed that portrayal of their relationship.
“We shared many happy, cherished and loving moments together. As is the case in so many families, we have also faced difficult and challenging times, which we have overcome through great effort, generosity and support,” he wrote.