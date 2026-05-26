Jonathan Andic steps down as vice ‌chair of Mango

MADRID – Jonathan Andic, son of Mango founder Isak Andic, ​said on Tuesday he was stepping down temporarily as the fashion group’s vice ‌chair after being named a suspect in a probe into his father’s death, while strongly asserting his innocence.

“A public narrative has been constructed that is one-sided, taken out of context ​and distorted, and which has created a perception of guilt that bears ​no relation to reality. I know that dismantling it will ⁠require time, effort and intense dedication,” Andic said in an open letter.

A Spanish ​court last week named Andic as a suspect in the death of his father, who ​died in December 2024 after falling more than 100 metres (330 feet) from a cliff while the two were hiking together in the mountains outside Barcelona.

The judge’s writ said there was sufficient ​evidence to suggest the death may not have been accidental and that Jonathan ​Andic “played an active and premeditated role”.

Jonathan Andic was named executive vice president of Mango’s holding company ‌in ⁠January 2025, around six weeks after Isak Andic’s death.

Members of Mango’s board issued a statement on Tuesday in support of Jonathan Andic and expressed their “full confidence that the legal proceedings will be resolved favourably and trust that this will happen ​as swiftly as ​possible”.

The judge’s ⁠writ said the father and son’s relationship had deteriorated due to Jonathan Andic’s obsession with money and that his WhatsApp ​messages had expressed “feelings of hatred, resentment and thoughts of death, ​and blaming ⁠his father for his situation”.

In his letter, Jonathan, 45, disputed that portrayal of their relationship.

“We shared many happy, cherished and loving moments together. As is the case ⁠in ​so many families, we have also faced difficult ​and challenging times, which we have overcome through great effort, generosity and support,” he wrote.