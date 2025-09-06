Jonathan Bailey announces acting hiatus

British actor Jonathan Bailey has announced that he is taking a break from acting next year to shift focus to something else.

In a new magazine interview, Hollywood star Jonathan Bailey, who has had quite a successful last few years, with his theatre performances as well as ‘Wicked’ films, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ and ‘Fellow Travelers’, in addition to multiple seasons of ‘Bridgerton’, confirmed a hiatus next year, to shift gears to his charity project, The Shameless Fund, launched last year.

“I’ve been working solidly for about three years now, which has been amazing and mind-blowing,” he said. “But with everything happening in the world right now, I’m going to stop acting for a bit next year,”

“Over the next few months, I’ll be focusing on staffing and making sure we get all the right people in all the right places,” Bailey added.

However, before the announced hiatus, Jonathan Bailey will be seen on screen in the upcoming sequel, ‘Wicked: For Good’, co-starring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Ethan Slater. The Jon M. Chu-directed fantasy musical is scheduled to hit theatres on November 21.