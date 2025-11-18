Jonathan Bailey discusses his role in “Wicked: For Good” at NYC event

In a recent interview with People, Jonathan Bailey at the New York City premiere of “Wicked: For Good” on November 17, Monday.

In the interview with People, the actor Jonathan Bailey was presented with his own Lego mini-figure, on November 17, Monday. The Lego-mini was akin to his magazine cover. Bailey was amazed ,”That is so good,”. He grinned, “Oh my goodness me”.

Bailey further said that he felt so “cold and emotional” at the chilly New York premiere that in about “an hour’s time,” he will be as “soggy” as he appears on the magazine cover.

Bailey stated that his love for Legos, telling us that building a Lego set was one of his perfect date ideas. He also included “doesn’t like Lego” among his list of “deal-breakers.”

In addition to his fan-favorite role as Bridgerton’s Lord Anthony Bridgerton, Bailey is perhaps best known for his role as Fiyero in the Wicked franchise. Fiyero is a prince involved in a love triangle with Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba, a.k.a. the Wicked Witch of the West (Cynthia Erivo) a triangle that will conclude in the sequel, which picks up in the aftermath of last year’s Jon M. Chu-directed film.