Jonathan Bailey responds to James Bond casting rumours

Hollywood actor Jonathan Bailey has finally reacted to speculation about his casting as the next James Bond after Daniel Craig stepped down from the role.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Craig quit the franchise in 2021 after starring in five films as the iconic MI6 agent.

Daniel Craig debuted as James Bond in 2006’s ‘Casino Royale’ and hung up his boots after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’

Since his departure from the franchise, several Hollywood actors have been rumoured to have been considered to take up the role.

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ star Jonathan Bailey is among the actors rumoured to have been eyed for the role.

During a recent interview, the Hollywood actor was asked about mounting speculation about the plans to offer him the James Bond role.

Read more: ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ brings fans back to dangerous dinosaur realm

“That’s an amazingly flattering ask. I mean, it would be hard to say no,” Jonathan Bailey quipped.

Without confirming or denying the speculation, the ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ star admitted that it would be ‘hard to say no’ to the offer.

“I don’t… I am not sure… I don’t know. I really, honestly, I mean… it would be hard to say no, but I know that it’s going to be exciting whatever they do,” he said.

It is worth noting here that Idris Elba, Theo James, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Regé-Jean Page are among the actors being tied to the role of James Bond.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Bailey is awaiting the release of his upcoming ‘Jurassic World Rebirth,’ set to arrive in theatres on July 2.

The Hollywood actor is also set to reprise his role of the elder Bridgerton brother, Anthony, in the upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s hit show ‘Bridgerton.’