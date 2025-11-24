Jonathan Bailey takes center stage at 'Wicked: For Good' screening

Fan attending a screening of Wicked: For Good were treated to an unexpected surprise over the weekend when Jonathan Bailey made a special appearance.

The sold-out event took place on November 23, at an IMAX theater in Sydney, Australia.

In a video shared by Universal Pictures, the 37-year-old, British actor was welcomed with cheers after being introduced by radio host Kent “Smallzy” Small. “You wouldn’t believe who I found just hanging outside the cinema”, small teased. “Ladies and gentlemen, for a very special Sunday evening appearance here in Oz, please put your hands together for Fiyero, Jonathan Bailey”

The crowd immediately began cheering for Bailey as he smiled and waved.

He further revealed in Universal’s video that he had landed in Australia just hours earlier.

“I’ve just landed in Aus’,” he said, making a pun. “I’ve missed it so much, so I wanted to return to the real land of Oz, which is where we started the press tour for the first film last year. And I thought, ‘Why not end the press tour for Wicked: For Good back where it started?’ ”

Bailey also shared that his family were also in Australia and that he had already surprised them, too, at another screening of the film.

“I think this is the fourth-biggest screen in the Southern Hemisphere, baby,” he said with a laugh. “I’m really excited to surprise a few people. But it’s always lovely to be back in Sydney, and it’s always lovely to support Wicked: For Good.”

In addition to his fan-favorite role as Bridgerton’s Lord Anthony Bridgerton, Bailey is perhaps best known for his portrayal as Fiyero in the Wicked franchise. Fiyero is a prince involved in a love triangle with Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba, a.k.a. the Wicked Witch of the West (Cynthia Erivo) — a triangle that will conclude in the sequel, which picks up in the aftermath of last year’s Jon M. Chu-directed film.

Earlier this month, Bailey was crowned Sexiest Man Alive a title the leading man was happy to accept.

“It’s a huge honor. Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd,” he previously told PEOPLE with a laugh. “It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out.”

Bailey’s Wicked costars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo celebrated his new title on social media.

Grande, 32, reposted his PEOPLE cover shoot, while Erivo, 38, wrote in part, “Now the world knows what I’ve known all along.” The actresses also joined the rest of the Wicked cast in a video congratulating Bailey on the coveted honor.

Along with Marissa Bode (Nessarose), Jeff Goldblum (The Wizard), Ethan Slater (Boq), Bowen Yang (Pfannee) and director Chu, the stars united to give Bailey their stamp of approval in a compilation video.

The group sang Bailey’s praises while sporting sweatshirts printed with his Sexiest Man Alive photos including one that led Yang to dole out the “looks best in a singlet while doing gymnastics” award.