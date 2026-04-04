Jonathan Majors on-set mishap caught on camera

Jonathan Majors was involved in an on-set mishap after a video leaked showing the actor falling through a window while filming a future action film produced by The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend.

In the video, first reported by Deadline, Majors and co-star JC Kilcoyne can be seen falling out of a window during what appears to be a stunt routine. Both actors reportedly fell roughly six feet, landing out of the camera’s frame. Kilcoyne allegedly required stitches on his hands following the incident.

The footage surfaced amid allegations that crew members were planning a walkout due to reportedly hazardous working conditions on set. In response to the viral footage, Bonfire Legend producer Dallas Sonnier told The Hollywood Reporter that “the actors’ fall was shorter than the failed movie careers of the now-union reps.”

The film is being directed by Kyle Rankin, with Ben Shapiro also involved in its development. The incident has drawn further scrutiny to the production, which was already under investigation due to alleged conflicts between workers and producers.

This untitled movie marks Majors’ first project since being convicted in 2023 following an incident involving his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari. That case resulted in significant career repercussions, including his removal from major studio projects. Majors was previously cast as Kang the Conqueror, a central antagonist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, before being fired by Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company.

The film’s production company has not yet released a comprehensive statement addressing the crew members’ safety concerns.