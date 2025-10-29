Jonathan Ross lands in hot water for revealing BTS on 'The Celebrity Traitors'

The Celebrity Traitors star Jonathan Ross has reportedly been issued a warning by BBC producers after accidentally sharing behind-the-scenes details from the hit reality series.

Last week, the broadcaster and confessed TV enthusiast discussed unaired moments from the show during an episode of Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross, the podcast he co-hosts with his daughter, Honey. The pair regularly chat about new films and television, but Jonathan’s latest comments drew attention for revealing elements that had been edited out of The Traitors.

Ross, who stars on the celebrity spin-off alongside singer Cat Burns and comedian Alan Carr, admitted on the podcast that he had unknowingly breached his contract. “It’s nerve-wracking watching it for me”, he said. “The round tables, of course, because a lot of stuff is edited out and I didn’t realise, but I’m not allowed to talk about the stuff that’s edited out, which I can understand why”.

Acknowledging the warning he received, Ross added: “When I started talking about it last week, they sent us all a kind of list saying, ‘Just to remind you, these are the things in your contracts you’re not allowed to talk about.’ So I’ll skirt around it as much as possible and not break any rules. But there’s a fairly comprehensive list, and most of it I can see is to protect the integrity of the game as a viewing experience for people, so it makes perfect sense”.

A BBC spokesperson told HELLO! that they would not be commenting on the matter.

Background

In an earlier podcast episode, Ross had teased that several funny and dramatic moments, particularly involving Alan Carr, had been cut from the final edit. “There are so many funny things Alan Carr did and said”, he said. “There’s something that happens later on that I know should be in but isn’t. There’s Alan Carr gold waiting out there to be spun into them”.

Ross was chosen as one of Claudia Winkleman’s original Traitors in the opening episode and has since been seen plotting “murders” alongside cats and Alan in the show’s iconic turret.

After six gripping episodes, The Celebrity Traitors continues this week with 10 contestants remaining, three of whom are Traitors vying to win up to £100,000 for the chosen charities. In Wednesday’s upcoming episode, Faithful Lucy Beaumont, Nick Mohammed and Kate Gattaway face potential elimination as viewers find out who will be “murdered” next.