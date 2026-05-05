Jonathan Tiersten, Sleepaway Camp Actor, Passes Away at 60

Jonathan Tiersten, the talented actor best known for his chilling performance in the 1983 cult horror classic Sleepaway Camp, has sadly passed away at the age of 60.

The news was confirmed by his brother, William Tiersten, who revealed that the cause of death is currently under investigation by the medical examiner.

Tiersten’s breakout role as Ricky Thomas in Sleepaway Camp cemented his status as a horror icon, and he reprised the role in the 2008 sequel Return to Sleepaway Camp.

His performance earned him a dedicated fan base and recognition within the horror community. Beyond Sleepaway Camp, Tiersten appeared in various independent horror films, including The Perfect House, Terror Tales, and Time’s Up.

In addition to his acting career, Tiersten was also a skilled musician, fronting several bands, including Ten Tiers, and composing scores for short films. He won three best actor awards for his portrayal of a serial killer in The Perfect House.

About Jonathan Tiersten

Jonathan Tiersten was an American actor and musician, best known for his iconic role as Ricky Thomas in the 1983 cult horror classic Sleepaway Camp. Born on August 11, 1965, in Queens, New York, Tiersten began his acting career at a young age, studying drama at New York University’s Circle in the Square Theatre School.

Career Highlights:

Sleepaway Camp: Tiersten’s breakout role as Ricky Thomas cemented his status as a horror icon, earning him a dedicated fan base.

Music: Tiersten was a talented musician, fronting several bands, including Ten Tiers, and composing scores for short films like Demption.

Independent Horror Films: He starred in films like The Perfect House (2012), Redemption (2014), and Time’s Up (2022), showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Personal Life:

Family: Tiersten was a devoted father to his son, born around 2006, and valued family time.

Residence: He lived in Marina del Rey, California, and Fort Collins, Colorado, where he owned a live music venue called The Mountain Tap Tavern.