Suffolk county attorney arrested for harassment of Islamic Center employee

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney has announced that Jordan Endler, 46, of East Northport, an attorney based in Suffolk County, was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree, for allegedly remaining in a mosque after being asked by an employee to leave and harassing the employee.

“I want to remind everyone that no matter what else is going on in the world, here in Suffolk County, we will not tolerate bias or hate. I want to thank the Muslim community for alerting us to this incident, so that detectives from our office and the Suffolk County Police Department’s Hate Crimes Unit can continue to investigate it,” said District Attorney Tierney.

“My office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that all Suffolk County residents feel safe in their houses of worship, regardless of their faith.”

According to the investigation, on February 21, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Endler knocked on the door of the Islamic Center of Melville and allegedly began questioning the employee who opened the door. Endler then asked the employee to come inside the mosque, and the employee let him in. Once inside, Endler allegedly began harassing the employee.

The employee asked Endler to leave the Center, but Endler allegedly refused, began yelling at the employee, and stayed inside the building until police arrived. Endler was arrested by the Suffolk County Police Department at his home on February 22, 2024.

On February 23, 2024, Endler was arraigned on one count of Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree, a Class B misdemeanor, and Harassment in the Second Degree, a violation, before District Court Judge, the Honorable Alonzo G. Jacobs. Judge Jacobs ordered Endler released on his own recognizance during the pendency of the case but issued an order of protection for the employee at the request of the District Attorney’s office. Under current New York State law, the offenses Endler is charged with are considered non-bail eligible. Endler is due back in court on April 3, 2024, and he is being represented by Bob Curran, Esq.

This case is being prosecuted by Emma Behrens of the Intake & Discovery Compliance Bureau.