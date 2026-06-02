Jordan’s Royal Couple releases stunning new photo

The Royal Hashemite Court has released a striking new official portrait of Jordan’s Royal Couple Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein to mark their wedding anniversary. The elegant image celebrates the ongoing journey of the future King and Queen of Jordan, capturing a moment of deep connection and refined style.

An Elegant Portrait Steeped in Royal Style

The newly released photograph of Jordan’s Royal Couple showcases a masterpiece of composition, focusing heavily on rich symbolism and coordinated design. In the portrait:

A Symbol of Support: Princess Rajwa is captured in an elegant profile, embracing her husband in a gesture that conveys both strength and protection.

The Wardrobe: Princess Rajwa radiates sophisticated grace in a stunning teal satin outfit by Erdem. To complement her style, Crown Prince Hussein coordinates perfectly in a matching petrol-blue tie.

National Pride: Enhancing the official nature of the portrait, the Crown Prince wears a multi-pointed red star insignia on his lapel—a direct nod to the national flag of Jordan.

A second portrait released alongside it features Princess Rajwa in a beautiful lilac dress by Funtazza Designs, intricately embroidered with Jordan’s national symbols: the Black Iris and the Jordanian Pink Bird.

Looking Back at a Historic Royal Union

The milestone serves as a reminder of the couple’s spectacular wedding ceremony on June 1, 2023, which took place at the historic Zahran Palace in Amman.

As one of the most high-profile royal events of the decade, the wedding drew an elite international guest list of 1,700 attendees. High-profile dignitaries and global royals traveled to Jordan to celebrate the union, including Prince William and Kate Middleton of the United Kingdom, alongside monarchs and heirs from Spain, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

A Growing Royal Family

Since their highly publicized nuptials, the couple’s lives have entered a joyful new chapter. Their family grew with the arrival of their first child, Princess Iman, born on August 3, 2024.

The birth of the young princess marked a major milestone for the Kingdom, making King Abdullah II and Queen Rania proud grandparents for the first time. As the heirs continue to navigate their royal responsibilities, this latest anniversary portrait highlights their dedication to both their growing family and the future of the Hashemite Kingdom.