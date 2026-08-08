Jorge Messi, father of Lionel Messi, dies aged 68

Jorge Messi, the father of Argentina great Lionel Messi, has died at the age of 68 after a long illness, local media reported Saturday.

According to Marca, the senior Messi died at a hospital in Rosario.

There was no immediate official confirmation of his death or details about the illness.

Jorge Messi was closely involved in his son’s career from the beginning, and moved with Messi to Spain when he joined Barcelona as a child. The rest of the family remained in Rosario.

Not only that, he also handled his son’s professional affairs and served as one of his representatives.

The 68-year-old remained involved in important decisions throughout Lionel Messi’s glittering career, from his early years at Barcelona to his rise to the top of world soccer.

Jorge generally kept a low profile despite his son’s fame. His role was largely behind the scenes, helping manage Lionel’s career as he developed from a young Barcelona player into one of the sport’s most accomplished figures.

Messi has not publicly commented on his father’s reported death as of Saturday.