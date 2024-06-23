web analytics
Sunday, June 23, 2024
WATCH: Jos Buttler hits five sixes in an over against USA

England skipper Jos Buttler took United States of America (USA) bowler Harmeet Singh to the cleaners during their Super 8 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados.

Chasing a target of 116, Buttler launched an onslaught on USA bowlers as he smashed seven sixes and six fours to score an unbeaten 83 off 38 deliveries at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown on Sunday.

His inning helped England thrash the USA by 10 wickets to confirm a berth in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024.

During his fiery knock, Jos Buttler smacked five sixes in the ninth over, bowled by Harmeet Singh, racking up 32 runs in total.

 

Earlier, England bowled out USA for 115 in 18.5 overs on the back of an all-round bowling display that included a hat-trick by pacer Chris Jordan.

Jordan finished with the figures of 10-4 in just 2.5 overs.

