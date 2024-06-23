WATCH: Chris Jordan claims England’s first hat-trick in T20Is

Chris Jordan became the first England bowler to pick a hat-trick in the T20 Internationals during their Super 8 fixture against the United States of America (USA) in the T20 World Cup 2024.

After putting USA to bat first, England wrapped up the co-hosts’ inning on 115 in the 19th over at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Sunday.

While spinners Liam Livingstone and Adil Rashid dismantled the middle order of the USA, it was Jordan’s over that became the highlight of the match.

Jordan was at his best as he conceded only 10 runs in his first two overs.

Coming to bowl in the 19th over, Jordan’s third, he dismissed the well-set Corey Anderson on the first ball with the help of Harry Brook.

After delivering a dot ball, he cleaned up Ali Khan on the third delivery of the over.

Chris Jordan then caught Nosthush Kenjige in front of the wicket on the fourth delivery and the hat-trick ball dislodged Saurabh Netravalkar’s middle stump as he tried to play outside off.

Jordan finished with the figures of 10-4 in just 2.5 overs.

It is pertinent to mention that England replaced Mark Wodd with Jordan for the game.

Jordan’s hat-trick is the third in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after Australia’s Pat Cummins’ back-to-back hat-tricks against Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pat Cummins is only the second Australian to take a hat-trick in a Men’s T20 World Cup after the legendary pacer Brett Lee, who achieved the feat in the inaugural edition against Bangladesh.