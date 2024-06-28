Jos Buttler reflects on tactical mistake in T20 World Cup semi-final against India

England skipper Jos Buttler admitted that he missed the trick by not bowling spinner Moeen Ali on the spin-friendly track in the semi-final against India at the T20 World Cup 2024.

Reflecting on his team’s crushing defeat in the game, he said that India outplayed them at the Providence Stadium.

A day earlier, England were knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2024 after suffering a 68-run defeat to India while chasing a target of 172.

The defending champions’ batting lineup was dismantled by Indian spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav who both bagged three wickets each.

Buttler admitted that he should have bowled Moeen Ali on a pitch that got low and slow while consistently offering turn as the game progressed.

Despite the conditions, he opted to bowl as India posted a total of 171 powered by a brilliant fifty of Rohit Sharma.

The England skipper conceded that India were allowed to score at least 25 runs more than what was par at the pitch.

“I thought they played well as well,” Buttler said. “I thought we bowled a little bit without luck in the power play, a few close calls there. But, yes, I think the benefit of hindsight and reflecting, I would have got Moeen [Ali] in the game of course. So, yes, bits and pieces here and there.”

Buttler revealed that he was hoping to restrict India to 150 on the pitch that benefitted spinners in the later part of the game.

“Yeah, disappointing. I think we were outplayed by India. They fully deserved the victory. So, yeah, I thought they had an above-par score. I was hoping to restrict them to 145 – 150 probably on that pitch. It was always going to be a tough chase from there,” he said.

While England bowled two spinners Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone who registered combined figures of 1 for 49 from their eight overs, their pace bowlers conceded 120 runs from 12 overs.

India spinners bowled a total of 11 overs in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024. They bagged six wickets while conceding 58 runs.

“Obviously, they’ve got some fantastic spinners. Our two guys bowled well, but in hindsight, I should have brought Moeen [on] in that innings, with the way that the spin was playing,” Jos Buttler said after the match.

Meanwhile, India are set to face South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final to claim the title for the second time, after winning the inaugural edition in 2007.