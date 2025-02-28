Jos Buttler resigns as England white-ball captain

Following England’s elimination from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, their captain Jos Buttler has resigned as white-ball captain.

England got knocked out after an eight-run defeat to Afghanistan on Wednesday at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium as they were also defeated by arch-rival Australia in their first game

“The 34-year-old will lead England for the final time in their last group match against South Africa on Saturday,” BBC reported.

“It’s the right time for me and the team,” the media outlet added while quoting Jos Buttler.

For the unversed, Jos Buttler guided England to victory in the 2022 T20 World Cup, his first tournament as captain.

However, the team has struggled since then, losing six of nine matches in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The team experienced a heavy defeat to India in the semifinals of the 2024 T20 World Cup and is now being knocked out of the Champions Trophy with one group match left, having lost consecutively to Australia and Afghanistan.

In his 44 ODI appearances as captain, Jos Buttler has led England to 18 victories, 25 losses, and one draw.

In T20 International, he has a better record with 26 victories, 22 losses, and three draws in his 51 games as captain.

Earlier, former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain also questioned Jos Buttler’s tenure as white-ball skipper.

“I think his time is done as captain. England judge themselves on ICC events, and because they come so frequently now, they build towards these tournaments,” Michael Atherton said while speaking to a media outlet.

“Sometimes you just have to say it’s not working, and therefore, it’s time for a change. Deep down, he probably knows that,” Michael Atherton added.

On Michael Atherton’s opinions, former England captain Nasser Hussain questioned Jos Buttler’s role as captain.

Nasser Hussain also compared Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan as white-ball captains.

“I have never looked at Buttler and thought… wow, what a leader.’ He doesn’t have that presence in the field that Eoin Morgan had,” Nasser Hussain said.