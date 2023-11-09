Jos Buttler willing to continue England’s captaincy in limited-overs cricket after World Cup 2023

The defending Champion, England was expected to go deep into the ODI World Cup 2023 under the leadership of Jos Buttler, but the team was not able to live up to the potential.

England won the T20 World Cup for the second time last year under the leadership of Jos Buttler, who was made England’s captain in white-ball cricket after the retirement of Eoin Morgan.

During the ongoing 50-over World Cup 2023 campaign, England only managed to win two matches out of eight and were eliminated from the mega tournament.

Despite his bad performance during the World Cup 2023, where the star wicketkeeper-batsman, Buttler, managed to score 111 runs at a mere average of 13.88 in eight games, said that he would like to continue leading the England team in white-ball cricket.

The top eight teams in the points table, after completing the league phase, will qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy, meanwhile, Pakistan as a hosted nation of the tournament automatically qualified to the event.

It is worth mentioning here that England will face Pakistan on November 11, this Saturday.