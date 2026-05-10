Joseph Vijay Chief Minister oath draws congratulations from stars

Actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, took on the role of Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister on Sunday.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, marking an end to nearly sixty years of alternating DMK-AIADMK rule. Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), celebrated their success after winning 108 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections, becoming the largest party. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath to the 51-year-old leader and his nine cabinet ministers.

This historic moment sparked widespread reactions from the Tamil film industry and political leaders alike. Veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan congratulated “my brother Thiru. Vijay” on X, expressing hope that Tamil Nadu will “reach new heights” under his leadership.

RJ Balaji described the moment as “insane” and eagerly anticipated Vijay’s “inclusive and progressive government” leading the state to exciting new possibilities. Lyricist Vivek, who was present at the event, shared, “Have been here countless times for My Man’s audio launches.

This feels completely different.” Many stars joined the celebration at the venue. Trisha Krishnan arrived in a stunning teal-and-gold saree and told reporters it was a “big day for Tamil Nadu.” Actor Sangeetha, singer Krish, actor Jai, and others also attended and shared their support.

R Madhavan posted a heartfelt picture of Vijay on Instagram, saying, “Sooooo proud of you. May your tenure be the most rewarding and impactful for our state.” Pooja Hegde shared on Instagram Story: “@actorvijay… or as it should now say Chief Minister Vijay. Sir.”

Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Sanam Shetty also sent their warm wishes.

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan also extended their greetings. Fans filled the stadium with excitement, waving TVK flags as Vijay transitioned from cinema superstar to state leader, opening a new chapter in Tamil Nadu’s history.