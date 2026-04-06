Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld appear together after becoming parents

Following the announcement of their newborn daughter, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen attended their first wedding as parents this week.

The 29-year-old actress and the 29-year-old Buffalo Bills quarterback attended the wedding of Allen’s friend and fellow NFL player, Sam Darnold, who married Katie Hoofnagle on Friday, April 3.

According to a source who spoke to People Magazine, the Sinners star and Josh Allen “were quite affectionate on the dance floor, evidently enjoying themselves.”

The insider added, “People were politely congratulating them on their baby girl, and they were very kind,” noting that “new dad” Josh Allen, along with Darnold’s teammates, helped the newlywed couple with their “crowd surfing for quite a bit of the night.”

The wedding featured several NFL luminaries, including the San Francisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, as well as Cooper Kupp and his wife, Anna Marie Kupp, and Christian Kirk.

Steinfeld and Allen’s public appearance occurred just one day after they announced their daughter’s birth in a Substack post titled “Special Delivery” on April 2.

The Dickinson star shared the news in a statement, saying, “Our baby girl has arrived!! We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savoring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes.”