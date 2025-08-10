Josh Brolin gets honest about ‘Weapons’

Hollywood actor Josh Brolin has termed ‘Weapons’ an antithesis of “boring” streaming content amid the film’s $42.5 million box office debut.

Directed by Zach Cregger, the horror film tells the story of a small town engulfed in chaos after 17 children mysteriously go missing on the same night.

The film co-stars Josh Brolin with Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan.

In a recent interview with a US media outlet, the Hollywood actor lauded the director for coming up with the idea to create a film which brings horror to “the edge of absurdity”.

“You’re looking for great filmmakers, and you’re hoping that there’s another new good filmmaker out there. Right now, with so much content, you’re just watching things on whatever streaming service you’re on, and you’re just going, ‘F–k, why is this so boring, man? Why?’ And just go to the next thing. It’s all the same s–t,” he said.

Josh Brolin continued, “And then somebody not only takes the horror genre, but then f–ks with it and then does something on the edge of absurdity, and it’s sort of humorous, so it’s keeping you off-[balance] enough for him to have an emotional impact.”

Read more: “Weapons” Movie Review: A Wild, Unpredictable Horror Ride You Can’t Miss!

Talking about Zach Cregger’s filmmaking, the Hollywood actor admitted that he could not understand the idea behind the filmmaker’s previous film, ‘Barbarian.’

To understand the filmmaker’s work, Brolin reached out to his daughter and his son-in-law for their views.

“You talk to that era of people, and, I mean, he’s like a god to them,” he added. “And I’m like, okay, so they’re reacting to something that I may not understand. I would rather not understand it and do business with that guy and understand it better later. And I think that ‘Weapons’ is a much more refined version of something that he had his finger on the pulse of with ‘Barbarian,’” the Hollywood actor said.