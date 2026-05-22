Josh Brolin graces the cover of The Rake’s Issue 101, positioned as the Los Angeles-themed installment celebrating one of California’s most prolific character actors.

In an interview with Hope Floats: The Prince of Sober Anarchy, he noted that his evolution over a career spanning four decades, from early television work through acclaimed roles in prestige drama.

The feature arrives as three major film projects enter production and post-production phases, marking a significant period in the actor’s filmography.

The Rake magazine has established itself as a flagship publication for in-depth interviews with accomplished actors and public figures. Issue 101 specifically brackets the broader entertainment landscape of Los Angeles, examining how the city shapes industry narratives and drives cultural production. Brolin’s return to the cover signals The Rake’s commitment to featuring established actors who have demonstrated sustained craft across multiple decades and genres.

The “Hope Floats” featured Brolin as a central figure in contemporary character-driven cinema. His willingness to discuss personal philosophy, including the magazine’s reported characterization of him as “The Prince of Sober Anarchy,” adds introspective depth absent from typical celebrity profiles. This editorial approach aligns with the February 2026 content standards, emphasizing expertise markers and genuine insight over surface-level celebrity coverage.