Josh Dallas , Ginnifer Goodwin's sons make red-carpet debut at ‘Zootopia 2’ premiere

American actress Ginnifer Goodwin wanted to make sure her sons were prepared for their red carpet debut. To be more assured, the actress and her two sons practised before their debut.

The Zootopia 2 actress joined Jesse Tyler Ferguson on an episode of his podcast Dinner’s On Me and explained that to get her sons, Hugo, 9, and Oliver, 11, ready to join her at the movie’s premiere, they did a dry run. Goodwin shares her two sons with husband Josh Dallas.

She further explained, “So my children campaigned to come to the Zootopia 2 premiere, and now they’re going to the entire international crazy press tour with me”.

She continued, “And we had big talks about how to keep them from being like overexposed, but also, how do we like… I wanna keep this within sort of the bowling alley bumper”. “You know those gutter bumpers when you’re at the bowling alley? Like, how do we put those up in this situation?”

Goodwin went on to say that she and Dallas said their sons could walk the red carpets with them, but they didn’t want to share them on social media yet.

“And so we said, ‘Okay, you can walk on the red carpets with us. But we’re not posting you on social media.’ But we’re gonna practice with them,” Goodwin said, noting that it could be “intense.”

“Because those premieres shut down Hollywood Boulevard,” said Goodwin. “And so my sons said, ‘Remember when we went to the Knicks game?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ And they were like, ‘Remember when we left, and there were all those photographers?’ Jesse, there were like two photographers. And I was like, ‘Yeah’ “.

“And they were like, ‘Will it be like that?’ And we were like, ‘Oh dear, we need a dry run. We’re gonna have to actually practice,” said the mom of two.

Ferguson added, “That’s thinking ahead”. Goodwin and Dallas walked the carpet at the Nov. 13 premiere for Zootopia 2 alongside Hugo and Oliver. This appearance marked the married couple’s sons’ red carpet debut.

Goodwin wore an off-the-shoulder cream floor-length dress with sparkly embellishments in a flower design. Dallas perfectly matched his wife in a beige suit. Their boys matched each other, wearing black suits, ties and square-framed glasses.

At the premiere, the actress and mom of two spoke with E! News about the decision to bring their two sons while still keeping parts of her family life private.

“We have never let our children go to Hollywood anything,” the actress told the outlet. “We’re very private. We hear about their faces on social media.

The proud mom went on to tell the outlet that she and Dallas have one major rule for their sons when it comes to social media.

“We’ve explained to them we’re still not gonna be posting about them, and they’re not allowed to Google themselves,” she said. “And then they say, but their friends are going to, and I’m like, ‘That’s fine. We’re not their parents.'”

The Once Upon a Time star, who voices the lead character Judy Hopps, said that her sons convinced their parents to let them tag along at the premiere for this film.

“We were like, ‘You’re right,'” she explained, “this is a family thing for us, Zootopia.’ ”

Zootopia 2 opens in theatres on Wednesday, Nov. 26.