Josh Gad shares daughter's crazy obsession

Josh Gad revealed the reason behind his pride over his daughter, Isabella. He revealed the details during an interview.

On April 27, during Disney’s Toast to television Red Carpet at Soho House Holloway, the American actor and singer spoke to PEOPLE magazine about his daughters Ava Tanya and Isabella Eve.

The proud father of daughters admitted to the outlet that seeing Isabella’s love for Seinfeld is nothing short of a surprise for him. Gad noted, “My girls are very funny because my 12-year-old has decided to binge Seinfeld, which is so unexpected but so wonderful. I feel like I can safely say I’ve done a great job raising her.”

Even though the famous ‘90s sitcom had ended “years before she was born,” she is still “fully into” it. The Beauty and the Beast star went on to share that his eldest daughter, Ava, likes teen-focused shows that he has failed to comprehend. He admitted, “My other daughter is watching teen shows on Netflix that I just don’t understand. I sit there and try to absorb it with her, but I’m usually very confused”.

It is pertinent to mention that Josh Gad welcomed his daughters with his wife, Ida Darvish, whom he tied the knot with in 2008, four years after meeting her on the set of All in the Timing in 2004.